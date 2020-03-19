News & Tips: Next, Burberry, Prudential & more

After the gyrations of recent days a modest reversal in the main UK indices is welcomed as a sign of potential stability. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'The European Central Bank (ECB) loves inelegant acronyms. To LTROs and TLTROs we can now add PEPP - the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme. As cumbersome as it sounds, the €750 billion fund looks more like a bazooka than anything they've done thus far. Christine Lagarde and co knew they had to step it up and have. The asset purchase programme will loosen existing rules to cover non-financial commercial paper. The spread between Italian and German bond yields came back in to 188bps, after blowing out to 320bps. Italian yields have tumbled and across Europe sovereign bonds yields are lower. Ms Lagarde, I feel, realises it is indeed her job to prevent spreads widening and it seems she has finally got the message through to the market that the ECB is going to do 'whatever it takes'. For Neil's full article, click here.

To continue reading, register today to enjoy limited access to the following: Daily trading news

Funds coverage

Features on big investment themes

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Register