Seven Days: 20 March 2020

Airlines could need $200bn

Trade body estimate

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has estimated that the worldwide airline industry will need between $150bn-$200bn in government support to make it through the coronavirus crisis. The trade body noted that it had, on 5 March, projected that industry revenues could take a hit of up to $113bn because of what it then thought would be the worst-case scenario – but it could not have foreseen the developments that have taken place in recent days, entailing major restrictions on travel being implemented.