Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Stocks stabilise, Marks & Spencer, JD Wetherspoon & more

By Graeme Davies

Shares across Europe look set to end a very trying week on a positive note. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'European markets traded higher again Friday as the first tentative signs of stabilisation are built upon. False optimism perhaps – the full extent of the economic damage remains unknown, yet markets tend to move ahead of the real world and will be pricing for 2021-22 already – global stocks will overshoot and bottom out well ahead of the real economy. On the other hand, a drawdown of this scale usually takes months to play out.  Picking a bottom is always the hardest part of trading.' For Neil's full article, click here

Tip Updates 

M&S feels the chill and axes dividend

The retailer has missed out on the stockpiling surge

M&S feels the chill and axes dividend
SELL

Half Year Results 

Wetherspoon scraps dividend as footfall plummets

Wetherspoon scraps dividend as footfall plummets

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Preserve your wealth with a cool head and logic

Preserve your wealth with a cool head and logic
Alpha

Tip Updates 

Johnson Service suspends final dividend

Johnson Service suspends final dividend
BUY

Tip Updates 

Coronavirus smashes Burberry sales

Coronavirus smashes Burberry sales
BUY

