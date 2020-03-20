Wetherspoon scraps dividend as footfall plummets

JD Wetherspoon (JDW) will not pay a half-year dividend and has delayed most of its capital projects in a bid to conserve liquidity, after prime minister Boris Johnson’s caution over pub attendance accelerated a decline in sales. In the six weeks to 8 March, Wetherspoon's sales rose 2.9 per cent, before dropping 4.5 per cent in the subsequent week, and have continued to drop.

