News & Tips: Markets slide again, Tristel, Royal Dutch Shell & more

By Graeme Davies

Equities in London slammed into reverse again this morning as the coronavirus crisis continues to spread worldwide. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'European markets finished perky last Friday but the outlook at the start of a new trading week looks uncertain and volatile. London, Paris and Frankfurt were all trading 4-5 per cent lower in early trade Monday, after US markets fell 4 per cent Friday to close the week down 15 per cent and futures hit limit down overnight Monday. Asian shares were offered across the board, with the ASX 200 down 5 per cent, and Hong Kong down more than 4 per cent. For the FTSE 100, the key 4900 low is being tested this morning.' For Neil's full Market Outlook, click here. 

