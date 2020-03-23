MenuSearch

Join us now

Shares 

Shares that are as cheap as they've ever been, your economic questions amid the carnage & more

By Dominic Toms

The UK is facing enormous economic upheaval as the country goes into lockdown. To help ease concerns, we have attempted to provide answers to some of your most pressing questions. Our new economics page will direct you to our best free and premium economics stories to help you through the challenges. 

The crash has made some stocks cheaper than ever. And although he's following government guidelines and isolating at home, Algy Hall managed to go on the hunt using a few well-established screening methods to see which of these cheap companies display characteristics that suggest they are likely to be survivors under severe financial strain. Click here to find out which companies were pulled out of the rubble before their share prices could alter again… 

 

Dillow: 'When global output recovers, so too should shares. And even if there is some permanent loss of output, production should snap back sharply as economies return to something like normal'

 

On a brighter note, and strange as it might seem, Chris Dillow reckon there are reasons to be optimistic about equities. Click here to find out what they are.

More on Shares

  1. How to invest in the Northern Powerhouse

  2. Sirius shareholder rebellion fails, shock & awe response to coronavirus, new Trader column & more

  3. Hunting for a shale alternative

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    Shares that are as cheap as they've ever been

  2. Coronavirus 

    Lessons from history: how to survive the Covid-19 sell-off

  3. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: JD Sports, Mulberry, Dunelm & more

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Built for recovery

  5. AlphaScreens 

    Watching for bargain shares when the tide turns

    Alpha

More on Shares

Shares 

How to invest in the Northern Powerhouse

With increased investment expected in the North, is now the time to buy in?

How to invest in the Northern Powerhouse

Shares 

Sirius shareholder rebellion fails, shock & awe response to coronavirus, new Trader column & more

Shares 

Hunting for a shale alternative

Hunting for a shale alternative
SELL

Shares 

The world's hottest shares: part 1

The world's hottest shares: part 1

Shares 

Mind the gap

Mind the gap

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now