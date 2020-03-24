MenuSearch

News & Tips: JD Sports, Mulberry, Dunelm & more

By Graeme Davies

Shares across London's main indices are clawing back some recent losses. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'The Federal Reserve went all in yesterday, opening the taps on an unlimited asset purchase programme that will for the first time include corporate bonds as well as US government debt. There were other measures in a broad package of support for companies that goes about as far as it’s possible to go. Today, European markets are firmer, taking their cue from a bounce in Asia and US futures trading higher. The FTSE 100 opened +4 per cent at 5200 before tapping on the 200-hour line at 5220 and slinking back to 5,135 in short order. This 200-hour SMA around 5220 looks to be the main near-term resistance. Oil & gas was lifted +4 per cent by a rally in oil prices, with WTI crude back to almost $25.' Click here for Neil's full Market Outlook.

