Shell cuts buyback and billions in spending

Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) has frozen its buyback programme and will cut spending by around $5bn (£4.3bn) this year in response to the Covid-19 crisis.The supermajor also said it would cut its operating costs by $3-$4bn over the next 12 months, compared to 2019, when its total operating cost was $37.9bn.

