MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

Shell cuts buyback and billions in spending

Shell cuts buyback and billions in spending

By Alex Hamer

Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) has frozen its buyback programme and will cut spending by around $5bn (£4.3bn) this year in response to the Covid-19 crisis.The supermajor also said it would cut its operating costs by $3-$4bn over the next 12 months, compared to 2019, when its total operating cost was $37.9bn. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Company News

  1. Commercial landlords grapple with coronavirus closures

  2. Johnson locks down UK high streets

  3. YouGov profits through core business

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    Shares that are as cheap as they've ever been

  2. Coronavirus 

    Lessons from history: how to survive the Covid-19 sell-off

  3. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: JD Sports, Mulberry, Dunelm & more

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Built for recovery

  5. AlphaScreens 

    Watching for bargain shares when the tide turns

    Alpha

More on Company News

Company News 

Commercial landlords grapple with coronavirus closures

Retailers and leisure companies have requested rent holidays or reductions from landlords, which will put further pressure on property groups' rental income

Commercial landlords grapple with coronavirus closures

Company News 

Johnson locks down UK high streets

Johnson locks down UK high streets

Company News 

YouGov profits through core business

YouGov profits through core business

Company News 

Copper miners down despite stimulus hopes

Copper miners down despite stimulus hopes

Company News 

Wizz Air may ground entire fleet

Wizz Air may ground entire fleet

More from Shares

Company News 

Commercial landlords grapple with coronavirus closures

Retailers and leisure companies have requested rent holidays or reductions from landlords, which will put further pressure on property groups' rental income

Commercial landlords grapple with coronavirus closures

Share Tips 

SDL expects strong results for 2019

SDL expects strong results for 2019
BUY

Company News 

Johnson locks down UK high streets

Johnson locks down UK high streets

Company News 

YouGov profits through core business

YouGov profits through core business

Coronavirus 

How to survive the corona-crisis: economic worries

How to survive the corona-crisis: economic worries

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now