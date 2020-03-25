MenuSearch

Full Year Results 

Bellway suspends dividend and land buying

By Emma Powell

Amid the closure of sales and construction sites, cash conservation is the top priority for housebuilder Bellway (BWY) as it braces for the disruption of Covid-19. The half-year dividend has been suspended and new site purchases have also been halted, with expenditure to be focused on plots that are in the later stage of the production cycle. During the first-half, the group increased investment in its landbank, purchasing plots at a rate almost a fifth higher than the prior year.

