Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Shares subside, Next, Rightmove & more

By Graeme Davies

Shares in London fell back sharply this morning. Our Trader witer Neil Wilson says: 'Stimulus efforts have calmed markets, or at least induced a bear market bounce. Wall Street has notched up its best 3-day run since 1931. The close above 2630 was the highest for the S&P 500 since March 11th. US stocks rallied 6 per cent on the day despite weekly jobless numbers hitting a staggering 3.3m. The FTSE 100 broke key near-term resistance to close at 5815, also its best finish since Mar 11th.  

This morning, European markets have pulled back a touch with caution being the order of the day after such a good rally. Friday rules apply – do you hold risk over the weekend? The FTSE opened under the 5700 level and moved to retest 5600. Bourses were 2-3 per cent lower in early trade.' Click here for Neil's full article. 

