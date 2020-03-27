What the Covid-19 fallout means for the UK's housing market

Like most aspects of life across the country, the UK housing market has entered a stasis. The UK government has put the entire property market on hold, encouraging buyers and sellers to delay transactions. In part, the move was prompted by practical concerns – including the dangers that viewings, removals and face-to-face interactions could negate efforts to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe