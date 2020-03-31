James Halstead sees healthcare opportunity

Flooring manufacturer and distributor James Halstead (JHD) put in a resilient performance in the six months to 31 December. Sales in the UK increased 7 per cent year on year, despite the backdrop of Brexit uncertainty. and over in France revenue rose 6 per cent, overcoming disruption from the ‘gilet jaunes’ protests.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe