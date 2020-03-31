News & Tips: Shares bounce, De La Rue, Royal Dutch Shell & more

Hints that coronavirus infections in mainlain Europe may be peaking have bolstered investor confidence today with all London's main indices posting solid gains. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'Financial markets and investors have been left bruised and battered by one of the most brutal quarters on record for equities, but the last few sessions have indicated some tentative green shoots.

Italy is finally seeing progress in its fight against the coronavirus. Stefano Patuanelli, a member of the Italian senate, says people should prepare for the end of lockdown. Getting back to normal could be as hard as isolating in the first place, but recovery is not far off. There is light at the end of the tunnel you feel.' For Neil's full write up, click here.