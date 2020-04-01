MenuSearch

News & Tips: shares subside, BP, Carnival & more

By Graeme Davies

Investor confidence remains fragile with London shares subsiding into the red again today. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'Global stocks got off to a soggy start in April as economic damage wrought by the coronavirus was laid bare and investors felt there was not yet enough to show the virus was at or near its peak in Europe or the US. President Donald Trump reflected the mood as he warned of weeks of pain still ahead, a stark change from his rather casual approach thus far. He also called for another $2tn for infrastructure spending. A bit of a gloomy start to April, like a sharp frost killing off the buds that appeared too soon.' For Neil's full article, click here. 

