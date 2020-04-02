Seven Days: 3 April 2020

Hope from pharma giants

Potential vaccine and rapid test

Days apart, pharma giants Johnson & Johnson (US:JNJ) and Abbott Laboratories (US:ABT) respectively announced a potential coronavirus vaccine and a rapid test kit for the disease. Johnson & Johnson expects to start clinical studies of its vaccine candidate by September 2020, and reckons that the first batches could be available for emergency use authorisation early next year – much faster than the usual development process. Abbott said that its test can detect the novel coronavirus in as little as five minutes. It expects to ramp up manufacturing to deliver 50,000 tests a day.