MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

Seven Days: 3 April 2020

Seven Days: 3 April 2020

By Harriet Clarfelt and Companies Writers

Hope from pharma giants

Potential vaccine and rapid test

Days apart, pharma giants Johnson & Johnson (US:JNJ) and Abbott Laboratories (US:ABT) respectively announced a potential coronavirus vaccine and a rapid test kit for the disease. Johnson & Johnson expects to start clinical studies of its vaccine candidate by September 2020, and reckons that the first batches could be available for emergency use authorisation early next year – much faster than the usual development process. Abbott said that its test can detect the novel coronavirus in as little as five minutes. It expects to ramp up manufacturing to deliver 50,000 tests a day.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Company News

  1. easyJet founder seeks director dismissal

  2. Carnival boosts bond sale and cuts stock issue

  3. BP cuts spending, flags divestment cash risk

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: shares steady, Centrica, Burford Capital & more

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Four companies offering value opportunities

  3. The Big Theme 

    Investment trusts to weather the dividend drought

  4. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: shares subside, BP, Carnival & more

  5. Company News 

    What the Covid-19 fallout means for the UK's housing market

More on Company News

Company News 

easyJet founder seeks director dismissal

The airline has grounded its entire fleet and furloughed its cabin crew

easyJet founder seeks director dismissal

Company News 

Carnival boosts bond sale and cuts stock issue

Carnival boosts bond sale and cuts stock issue

Company News 

BP cuts spending, flags divestment cash risk

BP cuts spending, flags divestment cash risk
SELL

Company News 

Glencore floats dividend cancellation

Glencore floats dividend cancellation

Company News 

Intu and Hammerson lead on income losses

Intu and Hammerson lead on income losses

More from Shares

Coronavirus 

Companies & Markets Show: The new normal

Why Covid-19 could permanently change the way the world works, and Phil Oakley explains why he thinks talk of recovery is premature

Companies & Markets Show: The new normal

This week's articles 

This week's articles 3 April 2020

This week's articles 3 April 2020

Shares 

Get ready for the recovery

Get ready for the recovery

In depth 

A changed world

A changed world

Tips of the Week 

Don't overlook LondonMetric's long-term growth prospects

Don't overlook LondonMetric's long-term growth prospects
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now