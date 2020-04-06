MenuSearch

Blue-chips surviving and thriving, income alternatives, bleak outlook for oil services & more

By Dominic Toms

Over the past three months the FTSE 100 has tanked 28 per cent. But even during such a savage sell-off, some shares have made holders money. Algy Hall highlights the stocks in his blue-chip momentum portfolio that have been leading the way. These best-performing shares also provide clues about where refuge may be available for those seeking it. From utilities to healthcare, there are a number of interesting themes that stand out from these 10 companies. Click here to read this week's stock screen column.

Meanwhile, Mark Robinson says that with net earnings in freefall and normal distributions imperilled, it makes sense to review income alternatives. But where? The Bank of England has forced lenders to fall into line and halt payouts, it's now the turn of the oil majors to move centre stage, among them Shell, which views its quarterly distributions almost as an article of faith. Click here to find out what Mark suggests we do

And with crude trading at around $25 a barrel, Alex Hamer reports on the oil and gas services and contractors starting to feel the effects of the price crash, although the pain has not been spread equally. Find out who has been hit hardest and where.

Finally, despite the vast majority of its store estate being temporarily closed, WH Smith has managed to raise around £166m from investors after issuing 15.8m shares at 1,050p a share. Alex Janiaud has the latest.

