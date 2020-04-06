MenuSearch

Coronavirus mandates remote AGMs

By Mary McDougall

As we enter the busiest time of year for annual general meetings, companies are scrambling to change their format to facilitate remote access. Under the government’s new Stay at Home measures, shareholders are banned from attending company meetings in person. While some companies, such as Domino’s (DPZ), have postponed their AGMs, others are setting up webinars and phone lines so shareholders can dial in from home. 

