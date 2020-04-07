Diageo remains in play as CMO departs

The Drinks Business recently reported that 31Dover, one of the UK’s largest online liquor distributors, saw a 400 per cent spike in sales after the lockdown measures were introduced last month. Indeed, I recall walking into my local Co-Op on the day after Boris Johnson closed all the pubs and noticed that the wine and beer shelves had been virtually stripped bare.

