Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Shares build on gains, WH Smith, Cineworld & more

By Graeme Davies

Building on yesterday's gains, London's equities have shaken off political uncertainty to rise again. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'What constitutes a bull market? With another gain on the open the DAX today was 20 per cent above its March 18th closing level. So is the bear market over, in Germany at least? Maybe, maybe not. This probably says more about the way we measure markets and the arbitrary nature of classification and nomenclature. It’s why people get overly-excited about a $4 move in oil. For many this remains a bear market rally, or a bear market bull market perhaps? Hopes that Europe could be at or near the very worst phase of the coronavirus have sent global equity markets firmly higher this week and we are seeing signs of a strong follow-on to the rally on Tuesday as technical levels have broken down allowing a bit of a momentum trade to play out.' Click here for Neil's full article. 

