Are telcos still a defensive play?

Telecoms companies plummeted in line with the wider market sell-off in March, which perhaps undermines the traditional view of the sector as defensive. But demand for telecom services remains resilient, if not currently stronger, as people spend more time at home. Telecom networks are seeing changes in traffic patterns never seen before, as 'busy hours' shift earlier in the day to noon.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe