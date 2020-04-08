Coronavirus threatens electronics and technology

Electronics and hardware companies haven’t faced the same existential threats posed by coronavirus as other sectors. Global manufacturing output fell last month as new business dropped at its sharpest rate since March 2009, but JPMorgan Global Manufacturing PMI rose marginally to 47.6 owing to the gradual stabilisation of Chinese manufacturing. Pressure on demand for electronics and technology and concerns over supply activities have still weighed on the sector’s shares.

