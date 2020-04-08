Engineering and industrials braced for a downturn

The engineering and industrials sector is an eclectic mix of businesses ranging from the steam-powered solutions of Spirax-Sarco (SPX) to the road safety barriers manufactured by Hill & Smith (HILS). In our last round-up in January, we noted that the biggest concern for companies in this sector was the ongoing US-China trade war. The agreement of a ‘phase one’ deal was a shot in the arm for these cyclical stocks, offering promise that global manufacturing might stage a recovery. But with the arrival of Covid-19, that progress now seems like a distant memory.

