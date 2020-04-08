FTSE 350 groups scramble for cash

The outbreak of Covid-19, and the subsequent deterioration in trading across many sectors, threatens to expose the fragility of some companies’ balance sheets. With revenue streams cut short, the FTSE 350’s constituents have rushed to boost their cash reserves, by cancelling dividend payments, halting non-essential capital expenditure and drawing further debt from committed facilities.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe