MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

Seven Days: 9 April 2020

Seven Days: 9 April 2020

By Harriet Clarfelt

Construction output tanks

Work stoppages

March data revealed the fastest downturn in UK construction output for almost 11 years, as emergency steps to stop the spread of coronavirus led to work stoppages and a fall in new orders. The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Construction Total Activity Index tumbled to 39.3 last month, from 52.6 in February. Anything below 50 signals a contraction. All three categories of construction work recorded a fall in output. Civil engineering activity saw the sharpest rate of decline, at 34.4, followed by commercial building (35.7). The residential reading came in at 46.6.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Company News

  1. Massive gold ETF influx in March

  2. Asos raises £247m in coronavirus fightback

  3. Why healthcare property may offer greater income security

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Deep value buying opportunities

  2. Stock Screens 

    Blue-chips surviving and thriving in the crash

  3. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Stocks subside, Aviva and others cut dividends & more

  4. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus-crisis: How to buy the bounce

  5. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Shares build on gains, WH Smith, Cineworld & more

More on Company News

Company News 

Massive gold ETF influx in March

Paper gold buying explodes to all time value record

Massive gold ETF influx in March

Company News 

Asos raises £247m in coronavirus fightback

Asos raises £247m in coronavirus fightback

Company News 

Why healthcare property may offer greater income security

Why healthcare property may offer greater income security

Company News 

Reach seeks pension contribution delay

Reach seeks pension contribution delay

Company News 

Oil services firms have bleak outlook

Oil services firms have bleak outlook

More from Shares

Tip Updates 

Coronavirus staffing costs will hit Tesco

The supermarket giant's wholesaler Booker beat synergy targets

Coronavirus staffing costs will hit Tesco
HOLD

Tips of the Week 

Go defensive with Ultra Electronics

Go defensive with Ultra Electronics
BUY

Tip Updates 

RWS sees Covid-19 hurdles and opportunities

RWS sees Covid-19 hurdles and opportunities
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Shanta: as good as gold

Shanta: as good as gold
BUY

Tip Updates 

Gleeson raises £16m via placing

Gleeson raises £16m via placing
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now