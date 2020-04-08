Seven Days: 9 April 2020

Construction output tanks

Work stoppages

March data revealed the fastest downturn in UK construction output for almost 11 years, as emergency steps to stop the spread of coronavirus led to work stoppages and a fall in new orders. The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Construction Total Activity Index tumbled to 39.3 last month, from 52.6 in February. Anything below 50 signals a contraction. All three categories of construction work recorded a fall in output. Civil engineering activity saw the sharpest rate of decline, at 34.4, followed by commercial building (35.7). The residential reading came in at 46.6.