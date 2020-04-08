Smiths hits pause on demerger

Engineering conglomerate Smiths (SMIN) finds itself in a rather peculiar situation. The Covid-19 pandemic is driving uncertainty across much of its operations but has created the perfect conditions for its medical business, architect of the now sought after paraPac ventilator. Unfortunately, the Smiths Medical division is currently classified as discontinued pending a demerger that has been put on hold.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis