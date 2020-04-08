This week's articles 9 April 2020

FEATURES
The FTSE350 Review – Covid 19 Update
Our companies team returns to explore the outlook for the FTSE350’s companies as the coronavirus pandemic strikes at the heart of the economy and stock market
John Baron’s Investment Trust Portfolio – Keep calm and carry on
John Baron comments on markets and explains his portfolio changes during Q1
To continue reading, register today
to enjoy limited access to the following:
- Daily trading news
- Funds coverage
- Features on big investment themes
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis