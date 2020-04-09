News & Tips: Sunnier stocks, Diageo, Restaurant Group & more

Shares in London are set to end the week in positive territory. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'Stocks on Wall Street rallied well after Bernie Sanders bowed out from the Democratic nomination, whilst broad signs of a slowdown in the pace of new coronavirus cases continues to underpin the rebound. Markets liked to see the back of the self-described socialist Sanders. They also liked to see oil prices climb ahead of the OPEC meeting today and they like all the stimulus coming down the line. Meanwhile Eurogroup ministers are still talking over what to do about a joint response.' For Neil's full article, click here.

Meanwhile, if you are looking for guidance on how the coronavirus-crisis and sell off has affected all companies in the FTSE350, see this week's cover feature - The FTSE350: How Covid-19 is impacting the UK's biggest companies. Also within this feature you can download a handy pdf showing how every FTSE350 company has reacted to the crisis.