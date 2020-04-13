Oil heavyweights agree to substantial cuts

Following a week of negotiations, members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and non-cartel producers have agreed to cut production by nearly 9.7m barrels of oil per day (bopd) in response to the slump in energy demand brought about by the Covid-19 outbreak.

