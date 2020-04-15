MenuSearch

Half Year Results 

Carr’s freezes dividend, despite no virus impact

By Harriet Clarfelt

For the half-year to February, Carr’s (CARR.L) characterised its performance as “resilient” in “challenging markets”. The group had already warned on profits in a mid-March trading update – citing a continually difficult agricultural backdrop and a delay to engineering contracts in Asia. It was somewhat reassuring to see that it had not lowered guidance any further within the official results – and to learn that, so far, it has not yet endured any material overall impact from the Covid-19 crisis.

