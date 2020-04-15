MenuSearch

Join us now

Directors Deals 

Gamma director continues to sell down

Gamma director continues to sell down

By Lauren Almeida

Andrew Stone has sold £1.35m worth of shares in Gamma Communications (GAMA) over 6th to 9th April in five separate transactions. Mr Stone is a non-independent non-executive director at the telecoms group and has been selling down for a number of months, having earned £1.7m since the beginning of 2020. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Gamma Communications Plc

  1. Gamma acquisitions underpin growth

  2. Gamma dials up growth

  3. Gamma outperforms on margin mix

Most read today

  1. Tip Updates 

    Is AA headed for breakdown?

  2. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: stocks slide, Hunting, Liontrust & more

  3. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus crash: should I start investing now?

  4. Simon Thompson 

    COVID-19: Watkin Jones’ business model offers protection

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: What shape will recovery take?

More on Gamma Communications Plc

More on Directors deals

Directors Deals 

Medica directors buy in

The group has seen a significant fall in cases being outsourced by NHS clients

Medica directors buy in

Directors Deals 

Drax directors pile in

Drax directors pile in

Directors Deals 

Diageo remains in play as CMO departs

Diageo remains in play as CMO departs

Directors Deals 

Cranswick chairman reduces stake

Cranswick chairman reduces stake

Directors Deals 

Ten Entertainment placing entices key shareholder

Ten Entertainment placing entices key shareholder

More from Shares

Tip Updates 

Chesnara looks insulated

Though new business is likely to slow, Covid-19 is not expected to affect a back book largely in run-off

Chesnara looks insulated
BUY

Half Year Results 

Carr’s freezes dividend, despite no virus impact

Carr’s freezes dividend, despite no virus impact

Directors Deals 

Medica directors buy in

Medica directors buy in

Results 

Gaming duties and research costs hit 888 profits

Gaming duties and research costs hit 888 profits

Tip Updates 

Costain's HS2 work gets green light

Costain's HS2 work gets green light
SELL

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now