Gamma director continues to sell down

Andrew Stone has sold £1.35m worth of shares in Gamma Communications (GAMA) over 6th to 9th April in five separate transactions. Mr Stone is a non-independent non-executive director at the telecoms group and has been selling down for a number of months, having earned £1.7m since the beginning of 2020.

