Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: stocks slide, Hunting, Liontrust & more

News & Tips: stocks slide, Hunting, Liontrust & more

By Graeme Davies

UK indices are sharply down as the reality of the coming sharp economic shock sinks in. In his column today our Trader writer Neil Wilson asks what sort of recovery can we expect to see: 'The OBR says the UK economy could fall by 35 per cent in the second quarter. Brutal for sure, but it also expects a very sharp bounce back. This puts it in the V-shaped recovery camp, which is an ever-decreasing circle. Charles Evans, the Chicago Fed president, said yesterday the US is in for a very sharp but hopefully short downturn.

Money managers are more pessimistic. According to Bank of America’s latest Global Fund Manager Survey, just 15 per cent see a V-shaped recovery. Over half (52 per cent) see a U-shaped recovery, where the long line along the bottom stretches on for some time, perhaps years. A fifth (22 per cent) see a W-shaped recovery – possibly sparked by a sharp bounce back and second or third wave of infections – and 7 per cent see the dreaded L – a long depression like the 1930s and no real recovery.' For Neil's full article, click here

