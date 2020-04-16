MenuSearch

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Stocks steady, Schroders, easyJet & more



By Graeme Davies

Shares in London are up a little as investors digest attempts to ease lockdown in some parts of the world. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'Stocks suffered yesterday as bulls’ hopes ran up against a wall of bad economic data, another drop in oil prices and banks’ earnings reports, but have recovered some composure in early trade today.

Wall Street fell about 2 per cent, with the S&P 500 back under 2800 after a couple of shocking economic data releases ratcheted up the pressure on the bulls to find reasons to sustain the rally. US retail sales were sharply lower, falling around 8.7 per cent month on month, the sharpest fall since it was first tracked in 1992. Britain followed suit, with UK retails down 4.3 per cent in March from the same month a year ago, marking the steepest decline since records began in 1995.' For Neil's full article, click here. 

