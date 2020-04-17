MenuSearch

News & Tips: Shares surge, Hollywood Bowl, Purplebricks & more

By Graeme Davies

Hopes that rapid vaccine development will help us out of our coronavirus crisis have pushed shares sharply higher in morning trading. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'V is for vaccine: stocks have taken a bit of good news and are running with it, for better or worse, whilst figures showing the economic wreckage can be discounted, by and large. Asian markets firmed up despite data showing China’s economy shrank in the first quarter, the first such decline since at least 1992 when records began, or more likely since 1976. Tokyo rallied 3 per cent, with Hong Kong up more than 1 per cent even as data showed Chinese GDP declined 6.8 per cent in Q1, while fixed asset investment was 16 per cent lower. European markets tracked the rally in Asia and US futures with ~3 per cent gains at the open on Friday. The FTSE 100 added 150+ points in early trade. 5800 is again the target before a push to the week highs at 5900.' For Neil's full article, click here. 

