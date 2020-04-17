Rio Tinto bullish on iron ore prospects

While many commodities plummeted in value because of Covid-19, iron ore only dropped slightly as the outbreak spread. This is because the market is driven by Chinese steelmakers, who largely kept operations going.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Phil Oakley
Can investors bank on FTSE 100 dividends?
Dividend reinvestment can be a profitable long-term investing strategy but does the FTSE 100 provide a suitable hunting ground for it?
Phil Oakley