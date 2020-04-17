Silence: 2020 to be “transformational”

Silence Therapeutics (SLN) fell deeper into the red during 2019, after injecting more money into two late-stage preclinical programmes for iron overload and cardiovascular illnesses. The group – a specialist in RNA (ribonucleic acid) therapies which aim to ‘silence’ disease-causing proteins in cells – reported minimal revenues of £0.2m for the 12 months to December. Pre-tax losses came in at £22.9m, wider than the £20.5m cited a year earlier.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe