10 cheap small-caps, looking beyond gold & when will oil's sub-zero plunge begin to thaw?

By Dominic Toms

Such is the nature of this ever-changing environment in which we find ourselves that it was only around 7pm last night that our Market Outlook columnist Neil Wilson said he never thought he'd see the day when oil would be as low as it was at the time ($4). Well, what happened next can be seen in the below chart, along with where we find the oil price at the time of writing. Here's Neil's latest markets update.

Of course, many London oil and gas companies felt the impact of the price drop even if not many are directly affected by the negative pricing, and Mark Robinson takes a look at how the likes of BP, Shell and Premier Oil are faring.

And while black gold is on its knees, the yellow variant has been hitting major highs off the back of Covid-19. But Alex Hamer points out that gold isn't the only commodity doing well. In this week's news feature he presents the case for the rest, despite the strength of these commodities not totally being reflected in London share prices.

When markets face this kind of turmoil there has to come a point when it pays for investors to hold their noses and dive in. And Algy Hall says the most profitable places to sniff around are often the stinkiest. Of course, he's talking about cheap small-caps, and 10 shares passed this year’s screen tests. Click here to find out which companies these are.

