News & Tips: Oil slumps, Aston Martin, Redrow & more

The oil price slumped, leaving equities mixed with blue chips in London slipping but smaller companies posting small gains. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'European equities were tentatively higher early on Monday but really going nowhere fast right now without any new drivers. The FTSE 100 is attempting to secure the 5800 beachhead. Near-term support seen at 5600. The index is starting to look pretty range-bound after rallying hard off the lows. Direction will start to come as we get a clearer estimate of the economic damage, how quick the recover is and whether the stimulus efforts have prevented a 1930s-like depression.

Overnight, the Nikkei 225 closed down more than 1 per cent in a mixed Asian session after data showed Japan’s exports fell 11.7 per cent in March from a year earlier, while imports were down 5 per cent.' For Neil's full article, click here.