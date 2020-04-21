News & Tips: Oil's slide hits stocks, London Stock Exchange, Standard Chartered & more

Oil prices for near term delivery dipped into negative territory overnight, with the slide in sentiment rippling into equity markets today. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'Gyrations and anomalies in the crude oil market grabbed all the attention yesterday, Rightly so, as West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude – the US benchmark – tumbled into negative territory for the first time ever. Prices plunged at one stage to -$40, before climbing back into positive territory. It was a staggering event.

The S&P 500 finished the day lower by 1.8, with futures pointing lower again today and now under the 50-day moving average. European markets are softer, with the FTSE 100 trading under 5700 but remains in the bullish channel, with support coming in at 5600. The DAX is testing trend support around 10,500. The oil market stress is affecting equities, with oil majors under pressure today. Also we need to consider the potential stress in the banking sector - Wall Street is on the hook for about $200bn in loans to US oil.' For Neil's full article, click here.