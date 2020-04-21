MenuSearch

Join us now

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Oil's slide hits stocks, London Stock Exchange, Standard Chartered & more

News & Tips: Oil's slide hits stocks, London Stock Exchange, Standard Chartered & more

By Graeme Davies

Oil prices for near term delivery dipped into negative territory overnight, with the slide in sentiment rippling into equity markets today. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'Gyrations and anomalies in the crude oil market grabbed all the attention yesterday, Rightly so, as West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude – the US benchmark – tumbled into negative territory for the first time ever. Prices plunged at one stage to -$40, before climbing back into positive territory. It was a staggering event.

The S&P 500 finished the day lower by 1.8, with futures pointing lower again today and now under the 50-day moving average. European markets are softer, with the FTSE 100 trading under 5700 but remains in the bullish channel, with support coming in at 5600. The DAX is testing trend support around 10,500. The oil market stress is affecting equities, with oil majors under pressure today. Also we need to consider the potential stress in the banking sector - Wall Street is on the hook for about $200bn in loans to US oil.' For Neil's full article, click here. 

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on Today's Market Overview

  1. News & Tips: Oil slumps, Aston Martin, Redrow & more

  2. News & Tips: Shares surge, Hollywood Bowl, Purplebricks & more

  3. News & Tips: Stocks steady, Schroders, easyJet & more

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Small-cap recovery buys

  2. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Oil slumps, Aston Martin, Redrow & more

  3. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus crash: should I start investing now?

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Stock picking for bear market gains

  5. Portfolio Clinic 

    Should I sell Scottish Mortgage and beef up ESG?

More on Today's Market Overview

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Oil slumps, Aston Martin, Redrow & more

Equities are mixed after oil slumped again

News & Tips: Oil slumps, Aston Martin, Redrow & more

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Shares surge, Hollywood Bowl, Purplebricks & more

News & Tips: Shares surge, Hollywood Bowl, Purplebricks & more

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Stocks steady, Schroders, easyJet & more

News & Tips: Stocks steady, Schroders, easyJet & more

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: stocks slide, Hunting, Liontrust & more

News & Tips: stocks slide, Hunting, Liontrust & more

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Stocks mixed, Next, Mitchells & Butlers & more

News & Tips: Stocks mixed, Next, Mitchells & Butlers & more

More from Shares

Company News 

WTI slumps into negative territory on supply glut

Now producers are giving away US crude in the face of swollen inventories

WTI slumps into negative territory on supply glut

Company News 

Beyond gold: commodities holding up under Covid-19

Beyond gold: commodities holding up under Covid-19

Company News 

City figures urge retail inclusion in fundraising rush

City figures urge retail inclusion in fundraising rush

AlphaScreens 

Aim the hunting ground for recovery optimists

Aim the hunting ground for recovery optimists
Alpha

Shares 

10 cheap small-caps, looking beyond gold & when will oil's sub-zero plunge begin to thaw?

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now