AB Dynamics boosted by testing demand

AB Dynamics’ (ABDP) track testing business remains the driver of growth, with revenue jumping more than a quarter to £30m in the six months to 29 February. This was boosted by higher sales of its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) test platforms, demand for which is underpinned by vehicle safety regulations.

