MenuSearch

Join us now

Full Year Results 

Fevertree sweats on opening hour

Fevertree sweats on opening hour

By Mark Robinson

Tim Warrillow, co-founder and chief executive of Fevertree Drinks (FEVR), sounds like someone who had bought a round of drinks just as the publican called time – a mixture of relief and regret. While justifiably pointing to the group’s low fixed cost base in his results round-up, he also conceded that on-trade sales, or lack thereof, pose something of a problem given they represent 45 per cent of the group total.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Fevertree Drinks Plc

  1. Fevertree weakness highlights premiumisation pitfalls

  2. Has Fevertree hit peak G&T?

  3. Picking merger winners

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    10 cheap small-caps

  2. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Oil's slide hits stocks, London Stock Exchange, Standard Chartered & more

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Small-cap recovery buys

  4. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus crash: should I start investing now?

  5. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Oil slumps, Aston Martin, Redrow & more

More on Fevertree Drinks Plc

Company News 

Fevertree weakness highlights premiumisation pitfalls

The upmarket mixer brand could come unstuck if gin volumes keep on falling in the UK

Fevertree weakness highlights premiumisation pitfalls

Company News 

Has Fevertree hit peak G&T?

Has Fevertree hit peak G&T?

Shares 

Picking merger winners

Picking merger winners

Aim 

Avoid Aim's traps

Avoid Aim's traps

Company News 

FeverTree loses UK sparkle

FeverTree loses UK sparkle

More on Full Year Results

Full Year Results 

Newcomer Calisen faces Covid-19 disruption

Having grown its revenue-generating smart meter base in 2019, installation rates have fallen as non-essential work was suspended

Newcomer Calisen faces Covid-19 disruption

Full Year Results 

Silence: 2020 to be “transformational”

Silence: 2020 to be “transformational”

Full Year Results 

Alliance expects second-half weighting

Alliance expects second-half weighting

Full Year Results 

Saga far from cruising

Saga far from cruising

Full Year Results 

Impact Healthcare defensively positioned

Impact Healthcare defensively positioned

More from Shares

Full Year Results 

Newcomer Calisen faces Covid-19 disruption

Having grown its revenue-generating smart meter base in 2019, installation rates have fallen as non-essential work was suspended

Newcomer Calisen faces Covid-19 disruption

Tip Updates 

Drax holds firm on dividend

Drax holds firm on dividend
BUY

Results 

What to look for in Q1s for Lloyds, Barclays, RBS & HSBC

What to look for in Q1s for Lloyds, Barclays, RBS & HSBC

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Stocks stabilise, Boohoo, Fevertree & more

News & Tips: Stocks stabilise, Boohoo, Fevertree & more

Half Year Results 

ABF writes down Primark stock

ABF writes down Primark stock

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now