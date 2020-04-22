MenuSearch

Never sell Shell, stay away from bonds… and some funds providing protection in the sell-off

By Dominic Toms

Following the mammoth sell-off earlier this week, oil prices have rebounded over the past day. The negative price was driven by several factors, as we explore in this week’s cover feature (published online later), but our Trader columnist Michael Taylor has spotted a potentially great entry point into Shell's shares. Click here to find out where that it.

However, if the oil majors aren't for you at the moment Dave Baxter looks at which funds have made a good job of protecting investors’ money during the coronavirus sell-off. Here's this week's Big Theme.

Mr Bearbull has other ideas. This week he turns to a couple of investment big hitters to see what they have to say on current market conditions and there are two clear messages: beware bonds and buy portfolio insurance. Click here to find who has said what and why.

