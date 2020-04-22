MenuSearch

Full Year Results 

Newcomer Calisen faces Covid-19 disruption

By Nilushi Karunaratne

Smart meter provider Calisen (CLSN) listed on the main market in February at 240p, sneaking in ahead of the Covid-19 pandemonium to secure a £1.3bn valuation. It made progress across 2019, with adjusted cash profits rising by a tenth to £189m. This came as the number of revenue-generating smart meters surged by around a third to 5.2m. Yet high finance costs kept it in a statutory pre-tax lossmaking position. 

