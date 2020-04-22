MenuSearch

Join us now

Results 

What to look for in Q1s for Lloyds, Barclays, RBS & HSBC

What to look for in Q1s for Lloyds, Barclays, RBS & HSBC

By Alex Newman

Since the economy began to unravel, the UK’s largest banks have said very little. Aside from rubber-stamping the Bank of England’s request to suspend or cancel all shareholder distributions, announcements have been limited to the now-obligatory executive pay cuts and supportive noises for government-backed emergency lending schemes.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Results

  1. Gaming duties and research costs hit 888 profits

  2. Anglo Pacific saved by coal

  3. ADES counting on Saudis during crisis

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    10 cheap small-caps

  2. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Oil's slide hits stocks, London Stock Exchange, Standard Chartered & more

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Small-cap recovery buys

  4. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus crash: should I start investing now?

  5. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Oil slumps, Aston Martin, Redrow & more

More on Results

Results 

Gaming duties and research costs hit 888 profits

The betting company has modelled for coronavirus disruption

Gaming duties and research costs hit 888 profits

Results 

Anglo Pacific saved by coal

Anglo Pacific saved by coal
BUY

Results 

ADES counting on Saudis during crisis

ADES counting on Saudis during crisis

Results 

Seplat piles on debt at the wrong time

Seplat piles on debt at the wrong time

Results 

Kenmare sticks to growth plan

Kenmare sticks to growth plan
BUY

More from Shares

Full Year Results 

Newcomer Calisen faces Covid-19 disruption

Having grown its revenue-generating smart meter base in 2019, installation rates have fallen as non-essential work was suspended

Newcomer Calisen faces Covid-19 disruption

Tip Updates 

Drax holds firm on dividend

Drax holds firm on dividend
BUY

Full Year Results 

Fevertree sweats on opening hour

Fevertree sweats on opening hour

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Stocks stabilise, Boohoo, Fevertree & more

News & Tips: Stocks stabilise, Boohoo, Fevertree & more

Half Year Results 

ABF writes down Primark stock

ABF writes down Primark stock

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now