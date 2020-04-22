What to look for in Q1s for Lloyds, Barclays, RBS & HSBC

Since the economy began to unravel, the UK’s largest banks have said very little. Aside from rubber-stamping the Bank of England’s request to suspend or cancel all shareholder distributions, announcements have been limited to the now-obligatory executive pay cuts and supportive noises for government-backed emergency lending schemes.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis