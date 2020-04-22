MenuSearch

Join us now

Half Year Results 

YouGov robustly placed ahead of tumult

YouGov robustly placed ahead of tumult

By Emma Powell

As an online data gathering and analysis specialist, YouGov (YOU) is more defensively positioned than most to deal with disruption induced by the Covid-19 outbreak. However, while it has so far seen no material impact on trading, management said it would be “prudent” to anticipate that some clients could delay projects, default or request longer payment terms, as well as a slowdown in some business wins. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on YouGov Plc

  1. YouGov profits through core business

  2. Eight genuine growth plays

  3. YouGov benefits from real-time data

Most read today

  1. Commodities 

    7 reasons why you should take note of the oil price crash

  2. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Stocks stabilise, Boohoo, Fevertree & more

  3. Stock Screens 

    10 cheap small-caps

  4. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus crash: should I start investing now?

  5. Simon Thompson 

    Small-cap recovery buys

More on YouGov Plc

More on Half Year Results

Half Year Results 

AB Dynamics boosted by testing demand

The vehicle engineering consultancy saw higher demand for its ADAS test platform in the first half of the year

AB Dynamics boosted by testing demand

Half Year Results 

ABF writes down Primark stock

ABF writes down Primark stock

Half Year Results 

Carr’s freezes dividend, despite no virus impact

Carr’s freezes dividend, despite no virus impact

Half Year Results 

Smiths hits pause on demerger

Smiths hits pause on demerger

Half Year Results 

James Halstead sees healthcare opportunity

James Halstead sees healthcare opportunity

More from Shares

Company News 

5G: where to from here?

It was widely anticipated that 2020 would be the ‘year of 5G’. Not so fast, says Covid-19

5G: where to from here?

Full Year Results 

JTC, uninterrupted

JTC, uninterrupted

Half Year Results 

AB Dynamics boosted by testing demand

AB Dynamics boosted by testing demand

Company News 

Hochschild feeling Covid-19 effects

Hochschild feeling Covid-19 effects
BUY

Tip Updates 

Boohoo regains momentum

Boohoo regains momentum
SELL

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now