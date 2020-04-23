Aston Martin completes rights issue

Having revised the terms of its earlier 14-for-25 rights issue, Aston Martin undertook a four-for-one rights issue, looking to tap shareholders for around £365m. This was up from the £317m it was previously seeking. The issue price was dropped from 207p to just 30p, a hefty 86 per cent discount to the closing price the day before the updated rights issue was announced.

