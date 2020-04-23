MenuSearch

Join us now

Shares 

Aston Martin completes rights issue

Aston Martin completes rights issue

By Nilushi Karunaratne

Having revised the terms of its earlier 14-for-25 rights issue, Aston Martin undertook a four-for-one rights issue, looking to tap shareholders for around £365m. This was up from the £317m it was previously seeking. The issue price was dropped from 207p to just 30p, a hefty 86 per cent discount to the closing price the day before the updated rights issue was announced.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Shares

  1. Never sell Shell, stay away from bonds… and some funds providing protection in the sell-off

  2. Coronavirus mandates remote AGMs

  3. Protecting your dividends amidst the crisis

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Stocks stabilise, Boohoo, Fevertree & more

  2. Commodities 

    7 reasons why you should take note of the oil price crash

  3. Phil Oakley 

    Moneysupermarket: reliable dividend payer but can it keep growing?

  4. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus crash: should I start investing now?

  5. Stock Screens 

    Ten cheap small-caps

More on Shares

Shares 

Never sell Shell, stay away from bonds… and some funds providing protection in the sell-off

The latest from Investors Chronicle

Shares 

Coronavirus mandates remote AGMs

Coronavirus mandates remote AGMs

Shares 

Protecting your dividends amidst the crisis

Shares 

Get ready for the recovery

Get ready for the recovery

Shares 

BP, Carnival and Centrica

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now