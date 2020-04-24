MenuSearch

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: stocks slide again, HSBC, Persimmon & more

News & Tips: stocks slide again, HSBC, Persimmon & more

By Graeme Davies

Drug disappointment and more dire economic data, this time on UK retail sales, has hit confidence among UK traders this morning. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'US stocks faded and European equity markets are broadly weaker following on reports Gilead’s Remdesivir drug isn’t what it was cracked up to be. It had been indications of early positive results for treating Covid-19 patients with the drug that sent markets up at the tail end of last week. We should note these are all leaked reports and the data is sketchy at best. What it shows is how the market is prepared to read into positive vaccine or anti-viral news with extreme optimism, setting the bar high for disappointment. Data on the economy isn’t offering any disappointment – the bar is already so low that nothing can really be really upsetting. US initial jobless claims rose by more than 4m again, taking total unemployment claims to 26m from Covid-19. UK retail sales fell by a record 5.1 per cent in March, but a drop of this magnitude was widely anticipated. Consumer confidence didn’t decline, but held steady at an 11-year low at -34.' For Neil's full article, click here. 

