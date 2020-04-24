MenuSearch

The Investment Hour: Oil mayhem

By IC Podcasts

On this week's Investment Hour the IC team get to grips with a crazy week on the oil markets, while Phil Oakley reveals a safe haven share for turbulent times.

Podcasts 

Personal finance show: alternative income investment trusts and Scottish Mortgage write down

Alternative income investment trusts, getting the right risk and Scottish Mortgage write down

Podcasts 

Companies & Markets show: Buyback Mountain

Podcasts 

Bargain funds & investment trusts, and shareholder rights in lockdown

Podcasts 

Companies & Markets Show: Margin of safety

Podcasts 

Personal finance show: beating the dividend drought, and Banyard on smaller companies and Buffettology

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: stocks slide again, HSBC, Persimmon & more

Equities have fallen back

Tip Updates 

Epwin’s view spoiled by Covid-19

SELL

Tip Updates 

Luceco dimmed by Covid-19 disruption

BUY

Shares 

This week's articles 24 April 2020

Commodities 

Drowning in oil

