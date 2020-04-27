2 cheap growth shares, BP keeps dividend & more

While some countries are set to announce the easing of their respective lockdowns, it's undeniable the impact these restrictions have had on economies and financial markets. And Algy Hall reckons his screens that search for growth at a reasonable price will also feel the effects. Right now both growth and momentum are in very short supply, but Algy's Peter Lynch-inspired screen has still managed to find two cheap growth candidates and five other stocks with potential. Click here find out which stocks these are.

Since Algy began running the Lynch screen in 2012 the cumulative total return stands at 59 per cent compared with 46 per cent from the FTSE All-Share.

And with the collapse in oil demand and crude prices triggered by the coronavirus crisis comes this morning's update from BP, where earnings have crashed in the first three months of 2020. The board has stuck with the higher dividend handed out by Bob Dudley, despite the sky falling in for energy companies, and Alex Hamer has the latest.

With all that, it's fortunate we have our economist Chris Dillow on hand to offer us one simple equation that he believes can save investors from lots of expensive mistakes. Here's this week's column in which he looks at a theorem devised by an 18th century clergyman, of course.

While the aforementioned clergyman will no doubt be well versed in the most famous resurrection story of all time, James Norrington argues that it's worth noting early signals of any economic resurrection and taking time to question some of the perceived wisdom around these recoveries. Click here to read his latest story on the four stock-picking themes we need to look out for.

