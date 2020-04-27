MenuSearch

News & Tips: BP, Capita, NMC Health & more

By IC staff

Oil prices fell again this morning on persisting concerns over a global crude glut as the Covid-19 crisis continues to hit energy demand. Meanwhile, optimism across Europe and the US that the coronavirus curve has begun to flatten saw the FTSE 100 open higher and higher still after PM Boris Johnson's speech this morning following his return to Number 10 on Sunday evening. Here's Neil Wilson's morning Market Outlook. And in case you missed it, Neil also penned our latest cover story looking at what the plunging oil price means for you.

