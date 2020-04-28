Burford reveals Petersen value

“Market and economic turmoil, slow-moving courts and challenges at some of our shareholders — have made the rehabilitation of our share price more difficult in the short term”, explained Burford Capital (BUR) in its long-delayed full-year results. A better-than-expected income statement for 2019, alongside signs of a strong post-period run of court results and arbitral awards, helped to rehabilitate the litigation funder’s market value by as much as a third on another volatile trading day.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Simon Thompson
Beating the market
The 2019 Bargain Shares portfolio has beaten all of the UK stock market indices by a country mile
Simon Thompson